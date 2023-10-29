Leeds nostalgia: Photos celebrate three decades of life in Churwell
Enjoy these trip down memory lane charting three decades in the life of Churwell.
Photos from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s are all featured in this gallery which brings into focus a taste of life in the south Leeds community. Pubs, shops and well travelled streets such as Elland Road are all featured. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
