Leeds nostalgia: Photos celebrate three decades of life in Churwell

Enjoy these trip down memory lane charting three decades in the life of Churwell.
Andrew Hutchinson
Published 29th Oct 2023, 04:45 GMT

Photos from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s are all featured in this gallery which brings into focus a taste of life in the south Leeds community. Pubs, shops and well travelled streets such as Elland Road are all featured. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Looking north-east along Elland Road in 1979 showing the junctions with Little Lane on the right and Old Road on the left. Derelict outbuildings can be seen on the right next to no 17a Elland Road.

1. Churwell in the 1970s

Looking north-east along Elland Road in 1979 showing the junctions with Little Lane on the right and Old Road on the left. Derelict outbuildings can be seen on the right next to no 17a Elland Road. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A woman holding a small child is leaning on a low brick wall in front of a grocers shop on Lane Side Terrace in April 1967.

2. Memories of Churwell

A woman holding a small child is leaning on a low brick wall in front of a grocers shop on Lane Side Terrace in April 1967. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Back Green in 1961. A washing line extends from the house on the right. A white van registration 1004 DT is parked outside no 28. View looks north. Terrace is back-to-back with no 30-34 set behind no 12-16. A ginnel cuts through between two houses giving access to the homes behind.

3. Churwell in the 1960s

Back Green in 1961. A washing line extends from the house on the right. A white van registration 1004 DT is parked outside no 28. View looks north. Terrace is back-to-back with no 30-34 set behind no 12-16. A ginnel cuts through between two houses giving access to the homes behind. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Elland Road in 1962. The Old Golden Fleece Inn partly visible to the left.

4. Churwell in the 1960s

Elland Road in 1962. The Old Golden Fleece Inn partly visible to the left. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Stone terraced houses on Dryfield Yard in 1962.

5. Churwell in the 1960s

Stone terraced houses on Dryfield Yard in 1962. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view taken from Sanderson's farm at Churwell, looking over Daffil Wood towards Cottingley Springs, showing construction work on the M621 Gildersome to Leeds motorway in progress. Taken sometime between 1971 and 1973.

6. Churwell in the 1970s

A view taken from Sanderson's farm at Churwell, looking over Daffil Wood towards Cottingley Springs, showing construction work on the M621 Gildersome to Leeds motorway in progress. Taken sometime between 1971 and 1973. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

