Row upon row of back to back houses are featured as well as corner shops and factories which are sure to evoke memories for generations of residents. It was also the decade when high rise blocks of flats were under construction in the heart of the community. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 17 photo memories from Burmantofts in the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook