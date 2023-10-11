Local landmarks take star billing in this wonderful look back at life in Crossgates during the 1940s.
The Regal cinema, police station, library, pubs and shops are all featured as well as well-travelled streets in the heart of the community including Station Road and Cross Gates Road. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
The Regal Super Cinema at number 40 Cross Gates Road pictured in January 1943 which at the time was showing the film The Corsican Bros starring Douglas Fairbanks Junior and Ruth Warwick. The Regal could seat 1,500 people and had the largest theatre car park in the country at that time with parking for 400 vehicles. It closed in 1964. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A section of the ring road pictured in October 1941. In the background is a fairground roundabout covered in tarpaulin. A caravan is parked next to it. The fair is on the site of the current Red Lion public house, formerly known as the Traveller's Rest. Soon after the Second World War the land housed a day nursery, prior to the building of the Traveller's Rest. The building at the back is the Regal Cinema, which opened in November 1936 and closed in January 1964. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The Police Station at the junction of Cross Gates Lane with Station Road in January 1940. It opened in 1900 and became Leeds City Police property following boundary extensions and used as a section station until 1965 when it was taken over by Social Services; it has now been demolished. On the left is Crossgates Library which is on Farm Road and opened in 1939. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
J. Stamper Ltd. radio dealer on Station Road pictured in August 1947. Above the shop is a flag pole with flag advertising Murphy radios. The shop windows are draped with sheets. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net