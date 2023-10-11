The Regal cinema, police station, library, pubs and shops are all featured as well as well-travelled streets in the heart of the community including Station Road and Cross Gates Road. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of shopping in Crossgates during 1960s and 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook