These glorious colour photos put the focus on a year in the life of Morley and its residents in the mid-1960s.
Victoria Road sub post office, seen on the left, in the last days of its existence in August 1966. The row to which the post office was attached has already been demolished and the replacement to the right is well on the way towards completion. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
Queen Street Wesleyan Chapel Sunday School Building from the Infants' School playground pictured in June 1966. The overgrown nature of the Methodist churchyard behind the railings is visible. After this building was demolished for the Tesco supermarket in 1968 all the tombstones were set back to the surrounding wall and a garden of rest created. Years later the Infants School was closed and it was converted to a day nursery in the 1980s. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
Scatcherd Hill looking towards Morley Bottoms in September 1966. Demolition of the buildings on the left hand side of the road is taking place in preparation for the road widening which it was expected would ease traffic congestion in this part of the town. These buildings, with their backs on Dawson Hill, were a strange mixture in architectural terms and dated from 1848. At one time there was a tombstone shop and a pawnbroker. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
The Gillroyd Mills and the Bantam Grove Mills were the last two to be built along the course of Owlers Beck which originated near the top of High Street. This photograph is taken on land belonging to Gillroyd Mills and in the foreground there is a flooded clay pit. Pictured in September 1966. Photo: David Atkinson Archive