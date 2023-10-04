1966 is the year in the spotlight with pubs, shops and landmarks all featured in this gallery of memories. They reveal a 12 months of change with large swathes of the town demolished to make way for developments and road widening. The images are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Morley in 1962 – The year a landmark rose like a phoenix from the flames LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook