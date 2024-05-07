3 . Sheepscar in the 1960s

Part of the Royal Cinema is visible in this photo from October 1960. The building was originally a Salvation Army Hall, then opened as a 345 seat cinema in October 8, 1913. It was then called the Atlas Picture House, it was changed to the Royal in April 1935. It was closed in 1966, Kingfisher Lubrication took the premises. In this view the film being shown is 'The Horse Soldiers' with John Wayne. Moving right on Meanwood Road, is a bakers W.E.N. Holdsworth, then the Royal Fisheries. J. Peters has a jewellers shop then follows a vacuum repair business. S. Savile, tailor then an antiques business is trading. Ormonde Place is behind this block of shops. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service