Photo gems celebrate life in Sheepscar during the 1950s

This double decker bus plunged 20 feet from Sheepscar Street into Sheepscar Beck in January 1961. The West Yorkshire Road Car bus was on its way to Harrogate with 50 passengers when it hit a bollard and veered off the road. Thankfully there were no fatalities. This photo is one of 18 showcasing life in Sheepscar during the 1950s and feature local landmarks as well as shops and businesses from a decade of change. They are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
1. Sheepscar in the 1950s
An alternative view of the bus crash in January 1956 with people watching including schoolboys in short trousers.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Sheepscar in the 1950s
To the left is Bristol Street, Cross Stamford Street is on the right. In the centre is the former Newtown Picture Palace. This photo is dated May 1959.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Sheepscar in the 1950s
Sackville Street in July 1958. Sheepscar Street is in the background with the large tannery building, business of Charles Stead. Brand name of goods produced here was 'Bronco' leather.
Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Sheepscar in the 1950s
May 1958 and Barrack Street is on the left, looking towards Meanwood Road, crossing Sheepscar Street. At the corner with Cross Barrack Street is a bakers shop.
Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service