Photo gems celebrate life in Sheepscar during the 1950s

This double decker bus plunged 20 feet from Sheepscar Street into Sheepscar Beck in January 1961. The West Yorkshire Road Car bus was on its way to Harrogate with 50 passengers when it hit a bollard and veered off the road. Thankfully there were no fatalities. This photo is one of 18 showcasing life in Sheepscar during the 1950s and feature local landmarks as well as shops and businesses from a decade of change. They are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.