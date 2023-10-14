Local landmarks such as the police station, pubs and corner shops and take centre stage in this wonderful round up. Meanwood Beck and the Miles Hill estate are also both in focus as well as well travelled streets in the heart of the community such as Meanwood Road and Stonegate Road. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Meanwood in the 1960s – 14 photo gems from a decade of change LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook