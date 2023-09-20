Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds nostalgia: 14 photo gems take you back to Sheepscar in the 1950s

This trip down memory lane starts with a photo which is sure to evoke memories for those who supped in Sheepscar during the 1950s.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 20th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

Two pubs – Albion Hotel and the Sheepscar Hotel - are featured in this look at life in the suburb during the decade. Streets which now have no name after being bulldozed as part of slum clearance are also in focus. The images are are mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Chapel Allerton, Chapeltown, Little London and Sheepscar LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The Albion Hotel, a Samuel Smith's public house, on Buslingthorpe Lane in July 1958. The view looks towards the Sheepscar Street/Scott Hall Road junction.

The Albion Hotel, a Samuel Smith's public house, on Buslingthorpe Lane in July 1958. The view looks towards the Sheepscar Street/Scott Hall Road junction. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

The junction of Back Barrack Street and Buslingthorpe Lane in July 1958. To the left is Back Barrack Street, at the junction is a shop, this was number 5 Buslingthorpe Lane. It was a shoe repair business, run by W. Slater. Buslingthorpe Lane is to the right. It was to be included in the slum clearance programme.

The junction of Back Barrack Street and Buslingthorpe Lane in July 1958. To the left is Back Barrack Street, at the junction is a shop, this was number 5 Buslingthorpe Lane. It was a shoe repair business, run by W. Slater. Buslingthorpe Lane is to the right. It was to be included in the slum clearance programme. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

A view of Roundhay Road at the junction with Beaufort Place on the south east side of the road ion September 1953. The end of Badminton Street is visible. A group of people look in the window of Harry Waite's pawnbrokers. A sign directs towards H. & D. Leslie building contractors. A tram and a car are on the road.

A view of Roundhay Road at the junction with Beaufort Place on the south east side of the road ion September 1953. The end of Badminton Street is visible. A group of people look in the window of Harry Waite's pawnbrokers. A sign directs towards H. & D. Leslie building contractors. A tram and a car are on the road. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view looking south west along the north east side of Roundhay Road at the corner with Livingston Place in September 1953. The junction with Livingston Place is visible. R. Milner fish merchants visible. Advertisements for Polos, Players Please cigarettes and M. & D. biscuits.

A view looking south west along the north east side of Roundhay Road at the corner with Livingston Place in September 1953. The junction with Livingston Place is visible. R. Milner fish merchants visible. Advertisements for Polos, Players Please cigarettes and M. & D. biscuits. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

