Leeds nostalgia: 14 photo gems take you back to Sheepscar in the 1950s

2 . Sheepscar in the 1950s

The junction of Back Barrack Street and Buslingthorpe Lane in July 1958. To the left is Back Barrack Street, at the junction is a shop, this was number 5 Buslingthorpe Lane. It was a shoe repair business, run by W. Slater. Buslingthorpe Lane is to the right. It was to be included in the slum clearance programme. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service