Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Ray Stevenson: Tributes paid as Star Wars and Thor actor dies
Martin Lewis’s ‘monumental’ warning on energy prices and bills
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir

Leeds nostalgia: 14 photo gems take you back to Hyde Park in the 1950s

This gallery turns back the clock to the 1950s to showcase life around Hyde Park.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 23rd May 2023, 04:45 BST

Hyde Park Road, Brudenell Grove and Woodsley Road are all featured in this gallery of memories highlighting the sights and sounds of LS6 during the decade. Many of the streets in focus now have no name having been demolished as part of slum clearance plans for the area. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The view looking north along Brudenell Grove in November 1954. To the left of the photograph is a row of terraced shops, beginning at number 45 with 'J. Ashworth, boot repairs'. At number 47 is Edna Marfitt, drapers' and at number 49 is Fred Carr, television, radio and electrical installations'. There is a wide pavement which has puddles of rain and a wet looking surface. People walk along the pavement on each side of the road and cars are parked on the roadside. On the opposite side of the road are several rows of terraced houses, Brudenell View being in the foreground.

1. Hyde Park in the 1950s

The view looking north along Brudenell Grove in November 1954. To the left of the photograph is a row of terraced shops, beginning at number 45 with 'J. Ashworth, boot repairs'. At number 47 is Edna Marfitt, drapers' and at number 49 is Fred Carr, television, radio and electrical installations'. There is a wide pavement which has puddles of rain and a wet looking surface. People walk along the pavement on each side of the road and cars are parked on the roadside. On the opposite side of the road are several rows of terraced houses, Brudenell View being in the foreground. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Victoria Road looking west at junction with Chestnut Avenue in May 1958.

2. Hyde Park in the 1950s

Victoria Road looking west at junction with Chestnut Avenue in May 1958. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
This view looks from the junction of Woodsley Road and Hyde Park Road. In the background on the left is number 38 Hyde Park Road with Thomas Edward Lonnergan's photography studio at numbers 1 and 3 Woodsley Road seen towards the centre. Woodsley Road continues in ascending order to the right. Pictured in April 1959.

3. Hyde Park in the 1950s

This view looks from the junction of Woodsley Road and Hyde Park Road. In the background on the left is number 38 Hyde Park Road with Thomas Edward Lonnergan's photography studio at numbers 1 and 3 Woodsley Road seen towards the centre. Woodsley Road continues in ascending order to the right. Pictured in April 1959. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
On the left edge of this view is the side of the Park Hotel at number 82 Hyde Park Road with number 80 seen towards the centre which has a sign above the door which says 'Lightweight Cycle Builders, enamelling, dust proofing, shotblasting'. Spring Grove runs to the right edge. Included in the Burley slum clearance and redevelopment programme.

4. Hyde Park in the 1950s

On the left edge of this view is the side of the Park Hotel at number 82 Hyde Park Road with number 80 seen towards the centre which has a sign above the door which says 'Lightweight Cycle Builders, enamelling, dust proofing, shotblasting'. Spring Grove runs to the right edge. Included in the Burley slum clearance and redevelopment programme. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Hyde ParkLeeds