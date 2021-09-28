Leeds lollipop ladies you may remember from the 1990s

Enjoy these lollipop lady memories from Leeds schools in the 1990s. PIC: James Hardisty
These photos celebrate a generation of unsung heroes at schools around Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 10:15 am

Scores of lollipop ladies have helped thousands of pupils across the city stay safe outside the school gates in all weathers. These photos plucked from the YEP archive feature some faces who will be familiar to those who were at school in Leeds during the 1990s. READ MORE: 14 Leeds schools and colleges making the news in the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

This is Elsie Littlewood from Halton who was making the news in February 1997 after being told she was too old to be a lollipop lady.

Photo: Roy Fox

Carol Archibald patrols the pelican crossing outside Westfield Primary School on New Road, Yeadon in August 1998.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Lollipop lady Dorothy Hodgson was retiring after working for 20 years at Christchurch C of E Primary in Armley. She is pictured with pupils, from left, Asum Yousaf, Cara Wilkinson, Jodie McCann, Bren Dooher and Lucy Callaghan.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

This is lollipop lady Mary Dean who was retiring after helping pupils at Beeston Hill St Luke's CofE School. She is pictured in August 1998 with, from left, Sam Hopkins, Emma Parkin, Jake Barns and Vicky Ouest.

Photo: Keith Allison

