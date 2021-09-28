Leeds lollipop ladies you may remember from the 1990s

1. Lollipop memories
This is Elsie Littlewood from Halton who was making the news in February 1997 after being told she was too old to be a lollipop lady.
Photo: Roy Fox
2. Lollipop memories
Carol Archibald patrols the pelican crossing outside Westfield Primary School on New Road, Yeadon in August 1998.
Photo: Mark Bickerdike
3. Leeds lollipop ladys
Lollipop lady Dorothy Hodgson was retiring after working for 20 years at Christchurch C of E Primary in Armley. She is pictured with pupils, from left, Asum Yousaf, Cara Wilkinson, Jodie McCann, Bren Dooher and Lucy Callaghan.
Photo: Mark Bickerdike
4. Lollipop memories
This is lollipop lady Mary Dean who was retiring after helping pupils at Beeston Hill St Luke's CofE School. She is pictured in August 1998 with, from left, Sam Hopkins, Emma Parkin, Jake Barns and Vicky Ouest.
Photo: Keith Allison