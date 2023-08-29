Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds in the 1990s: 28 photos take you back to Holt Park and Adel

These photos celebrate a decade in the life of two neighbouring Leeds communities.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 29th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Holt Park and Adel are the focus of this photo gallery which turns back the clock to the 1990s. The image feature a range of community landmarks including leisure centres, pubs and shops and schools. They also celebrate grassroots sporting success and turn the spotlight on the news stories making the headlines back in the day. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 31 photo memories take you back to Cookridge, Tinshill and Ireland Wood in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Eyrie pub on Holtdale Approach pictured in March 1999. It closed in January 2013.

1. Holt Park in the 1990s

Bob Hodgson of Fullers greengrocers at the Holt Park Shopping Centre was complaining about the Asda store nearby who were stopping him selling plant and flowers outside his shop. Pictured in Jun e 1998.

2. Holt Park in the 1990s

Adel CC, who played in the Aire and Wharfe League, pictured in May 1997. Back row, from left, are Bruce Rainford, Dave Standring, Mark Thomas, Simon Saxton, Mark Whitehead and Dave Weston. Front row, from left, are Paul Barber, Simon Wardley ,Ian Jones (captain), Tony March, Bill Davis and Steven Speight (scorer).

3. Adel in the 1990s

International javelin thrower Mick Hill visited his old school, Ralph Thoresby High to give lessons as part of his job as Leeds Sports Development, assistant athletics officer in June 1996. He is pictured explaining technique, using safety javelins with Gemma Hill. (no relation)

4. Holt Park in the 1990s

