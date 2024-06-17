Leeds in the 1990s: 28 photo gems take you back to Burley and Hyde Park

These wonderful memories celebrate a decade in the life of two neighbouring Leeds communities.

The photos turn back the clock to showcase life around Burley and Hyde Parkin the 1990s. Pubs, restaurants and nightspots are all featured as well as sports teams, life at school and stories making the news in the two communities during decade. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Burley in the 1990s

Do you remember Caspers nightspot on Burley Road? Pictured in September 1997. Photo: Mel Hulme

2. Burley in the 1990s

Burley FC who played in Division One of the Red Triangle League pictured in November 1995. Back row, from left, are Ian Fountain (manager), Kevin Hall, Paul Brown, Mark Hutchinson, Jason Hopper, Danny Mawson, Darren Thomas, Lee Cockayne and Neil Morrow. Front row, from left, are John McBride, Andrew Dawson, Steve O'Keefe, Ian Kemble and Sean Scollen. Photo: Peter Thacker

3. Burley in the 1990s

Leeds Student Community Action volunteers, Joanne Lee (left) and Nicki Clapshaw help pensioners Rosa Hawkins (left) and Doreen Cole from Burley into the minibus at the start of a shopping trip in January 1999. Photo: Justin Lloyd

4. Burley in the 1990s

Sculptor Mick Kirkby Geddes puts the finishing touches to a new road sign to Kirkstall Valley Nature Reserve in November 1998 watched by children from Burley St. Matthias School who helped create it. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

5. Burley in the 1990s

This is Falklands veteran and M.S. sufferer Andrew Harrop from Burley who was writing a book on his experiences of illness in November 1999. He is pictured reading a book about the explorer Shackleton which he says inspired him to write his own story. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

6. Burley in the 1990s

Boxers at Smokies Gym in Burley in September 1998. Back row, from left, are Keith Walker (promoter, Jamie Warters and James Lowther. Front row, from left, are Vince Flynn (coach) and Terry O'Neill (coach manager). Photo: James Hardisty.

