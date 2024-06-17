1. Burley in the 1990s
Do you remember Caspers nightspot on Burley Road? Pictured in September 1997. Photo: Mel Hulme
Burley FC who played in Division One of the Red Triangle League pictured in November 1995. Back row, from left, are Ian Fountain (manager), Kevin Hall, Paul Brown, Mark Hutchinson, Jason Hopper, Danny Mawson, Darren Thomas, Lee Cockayne and Neil Morrow. Front row, from left, are John McBride, Andrew Dawson, Steve O'Keefe, Ian Kemble and Sean Scollen. Photo: Peter Thacker
Leeds Student Community Action volunteers, Joanne Lee (left) and Nicki Clapshaw help pensioners Rosa Hawkins (left) and Doreen Cole from Burley into the minibus at the start of a shopping trip in January 1999. Photo: Justin Lloyd
Sculptor Mick Kirkby Geddes puts the finishing touches to a new road sign to Kirkstall Valley Nature Reserve in November 1998 watched by children from Burley St. Matthias School who helped create it. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
This is Falklands veteran and M.S. sufferer Andrew Harrop from Burley who was writing a book on his experiences of illness in November 1999. He is pictured reading a book about the explorer Shackleton which he says inspired him to write his own story. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
Boxers at Smokies Gym in Burley in September 1998. Back row, from left, are Keith Walker (promoter, Jamie Warters and James Lowther. Front row, from left, are Vince Flynn (coach) and Terry O'Neill (coach manager). Photo: James Hardisty.