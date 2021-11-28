Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds restaurants from the 1980s.
Leeds in the 1980s: 28 restaurants you may remember

These Leeds restaurants all have one thing in common - they were serving up food glorious food in the 1980s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 4:45 am

They showcase the city's booming dining scene throughout a decade which in restaurants across Leeds catered for all tastes and budgets. They were run by a renegade band of chefs and entrepreneurs who dared to push the boundaries and challenge people's eating habits. How many do you remember? READ MORE: 25 Leeds pubs you may remember from the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Strawberry Affaire

Inside Strawberry Affaire on the corner of Lands Lane and Albion Place in March 1984. "It is a noisy, lively spot, most expensively created with imaginative use of chrome, brass, huge mirrors and subtly lighting. It is clean and neat without being ostentatious," wrote a YEP food critic.

2. Maxi's

Maxi's restaurant on Bingley Street was a favouriter among a generation of diners. Pictured in November 1989 are staff members Eddie Leunq (manager), Rita Stubbs (director), Louise Au (mangeress) and Bob Chan (director).

3. Ringways

Ringways restaurant on Whitehall Road offered traditional English food cooked to the highest standards. It had been welcoming diners for 25 years when this photo was taken in November 1985.

4. Mermaid

The Mermaid on Stainbeck Parade pictured in September 1983 was gaining a reputation for some of the best fish and chips in Yorkshire.

