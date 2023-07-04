Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds in the 1980s: 14 restaurants you may remember from the city's suburbs

These photos are sure to leave a generation of diners licking their lips.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 4th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

These memories showcase a wide range of restaurants across the city’s suburbs who served up a dining experience to remember during the 1980s. They feature eateries from all four corners of Leeds who offered different flavours of cuisine to suit all palettes and budgets. Which one do you remember the most? READ MORE: 21 photos of Leeds city centre shops and landmarks from the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The Embassy restaurant on Roundhay Road offered 'really good food'. Pictured in October 1982.

1. Roundhay

The Embassy restaurant on Roundhay Road offered 'really good food'. Pictured in October 1982.

The Allerton on Nursery Lane was proud to boast a full book for Christmas 1982. Weddings, banquets, dinners and luncheons all featured on its culinary curriculum and even the traditional British sing-song was included.

2. Alwoodley

The Allerton on Nursery Lane was proud to boast a full book for Christmas 1982. Weddings, banquets, dinners and luncheons all featured on its culinary curriculum and even the traditional British sing-song was included.

Woodhouse Lane was were you found Strawberryfields Bistro whose aim was to serve up good food at reasonable prices. Pictured in September 1984.

3. Woodhouse

Woodhouse Lane was were you found Strawberryfields Bistro whose aim was to serve up good food at reasonable prices. Pictured in September 1984.

Le Mangeoir restaurant on Otley Road was a satellite of the successful La Mange Tout in Harrogate and served up the ambience and cookery of a provisional French eaterie. Pictured in September 1936.

4. Adel

Le Mangeoir restaurant on Otley Road was a satellite of the successful La Mange Tout in Harrogate and served up the ambience and cookery of a provisional French eaterie. Pictured in September 1936.

