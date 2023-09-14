These evocative photos celebrate a decade in the life of Harehills and its residents in the 1950s.
A bus on Roundhay Road near the Karnac Road junction in August 1959. The bus is the number 6, Roundhay Road, Briggate, Hunslet Road line heading for Briggate. An advertisement on the side of the bus reads, Double £75,000 + Surplus = Vernons, Fairer for All! On the far left is the Pearson & Benton newsagents with an awning stretched over the pavement. On the far right at number 250 is The Picture House. This 900 seat cinema opened on Monday, December 16, 1912, showing 'The Mine Owner', and closed Saturday, October 5, 1963 showing 'Last days of Pompeii'. On Friday, October 11, 1963 it went into use as a bingo hall and was eventually demolished in 1968. At the time of this photograph the cinema was showing Burt Lancaster in The Crimson Pirate (1952). Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The east side of Harehills Road in September 1950. Number 133 labelled between Ashton Grove and Ashton Place. Stephenson's butchers and Craven's tobacconists. Advertisements for Lyon's ice-cream and Players Please tobacco visible. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The waste ground on the corner of Compton Road and Florence Street in May 1953. There are several sheds and what looks to be a custom made van in the centre. To the right are two brick buildings, one with an advertising hoarding. The other building has a pile of timber leaning against it. In the distance are three rows of terraced brick houses and to the right of these is the Western cinema. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A view shows ex-Southampton tram no. 297 entering Easterly Road from Roundhay Road, while tram no. 269, a Middleton Bogie, is on the right, picking up passengers. The Yorkshire Penny Bank and the Co-operative Insurance Society are in the background on Roundhay Road. Pictured in July 1950. Photo: Tramway Museum Society