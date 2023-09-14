1 . Harehills in the 1950s

A bus on Roundhay Road near the Karnac Road junction in August 1959. The bus is the number 6, Roundhay Road, Briggate, Hunslet Road line heading for Briggate. An advertisement on the side of the bus reads, Double £75,000 + Surplus = Vernons, Fairer for All! On the far left is the Pearson & Benton newsagents with an awning stretched over the pavement. On the far right at number 250 is The Picture House. This 900 seat cinema opened on Monday, December 16, 1912, showing 'The Mine Owner', and closed Saturday, October 5, 1963 showing 'Last days of Pompeii'. On Friday, October 11, 1963 it went into use as a bingo hall and was eventually demolished in 1968. At the time of this photograph the cinema was showing Burt Lancaster in The Crimson Pirate (1952). Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net