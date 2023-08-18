1 . Harehills in the 1960s

The junction of Roundhay Road, on the left and Karnac Road on the right in August 1962. In the centre of the image number 68 Harehills/Easterly Road bus approaches a zebra crossing on its way back to the Central Bus Station. On the side of the bus an advertisement promotes 'Mckay, Immaculate Shirts, Calpreta wonder dry finish'. The parade of shops behind the bus was demolished in 1968 however the building with the clock dome number 250 is The Picture House. This 900 seat cinema opened on Monday, December 16, 1912 showing 'The Mine Owner' and closed Saturday, October 5, 1963, showing 'Last Days of Pompeii'. On Friday, October 11, 1963, it went into use as a bingo hall. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net