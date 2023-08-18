This gallery takes you back to Harehills in the Swinging Sixties.
The photos bring into focus all aspects of life around the suburb during the decade and are sure to evoke memories for a generation of folk who called LS8 home back in the day. Cinemas, shops and pubs are all featured in this wonderful rewind at a time the winds of social and economic change blew across the city and beyond. The images are a mix from Eric Jaquier and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
The junction of Roundhay Road, on the left and Karnac Road on the right in August 1962. In the centre of the image number 68 Harehills/Easterly Road bus approaches a zebra crossing on its way back to the Central Bus Station. On the side of the bus an advertisement promotes 'Mckay, Immaculate Shirts, Calpreta wonder dry finish'. The parade of shops behind the bus was demolished in 1968 however the building with the clock dome number 250 is The Picture House. This 900 seat cinema opened on Monday, December 16, 1912 showing 'The Mine Owner' and closed Saturday, October 5, 1963, showing 'Last Days of Pompeii'. On Friday, October 11, 1963, it went into use as a bingo hall. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Roundhay Road looking towards the junction with Spencer Place in 1969. A young woman carrying a shopping bag is waiting to cross the road. Shops opposite are numbered 81-83 Roundhay Road and include Vernons 'Price Down Store' and a sweet shop beginning with 'J. & H.' but we were unable to find a confectioners' listed with these initials. In the background on Spencer Place are three storey terraced properties with steps up to the entrances and large bay windows. Beyond these the domed building is the former Leeds Institute for the Blind school at 79 Roundhay Road whilst the building on the extreme left is possibly the Prince Arthur pub. Photo: Eric Jaquier
A parade of shops on Roundhay Road numbered (from left) 275 to 291. These include John Gilpin Ltd., bakers and confectioners, at no.277 with Margaret McDonald, coiffeur, above. Next right is Crockatt's cleaning followed by Ainley (Leeds) Ltd., electrical engineers and Doreen, ladies' fashions. At the end of the parade, by the junction with Harehills Lane (known as Harehills Corner) is the Leeds and Holbeck Building Society at no.291. Across the road at no.293 is the Yorkshire Penny Bank. Pictured in June 1966. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A view looking along Back Gipton Avenue from Gathorne Terrace in 1969. Backs of houses on Gipton Terrace are on the left while on the right are houses which face on to Gipton Avenue. Several children of varying ages are seen playing in the street. Houses running along in the background are on Bankside Street. Photo: Eric Jaquier