2 . Hyde Park in the 1950s

The view looking north along Brudenell Grove in November 1954. To the left of the photograph is a row of terraced shops, beginning at number 45 with 'J. Ashworth, boot repairs'. At number 47 is Edna Marfitt, drapers' and at number 49 is Fred Carr, television, radio and electrical installations'. There is a wide pavement which has puddles of rain and a wet looking surface. People walk along the pavement on each side of the road and cars are parked on the roadside. On the opposite side of the road are several rows of terraced houses, Brudenell View being in the foreground. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net