Victoria Road looking west at junction with Chestnut Avenue in May 1958. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The view looking north along Brudenell Grove in November 1954. To the left of the photograph is a row of terraced shops, beginning at number 45 with 'J. Ashworth, boot repairs'. At number 47 is Edna Marfitt, drapers' and at number 49 is Fred Carr, television, radio and electrical installations'. There is a wide pavement which has puddles of rain and a wet looking surface. People walk along the pavement on each side of the road and cars are parked on the roadside. On the opposite side of the road are several rows of terraced houses, Brudenell View being in the foreground. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
This view looks from the junction of Woodsley Road and Hyde Park Road. In the background on the left is number 38 Hyde Park Road with Thomas Edward Lonnergan's photography studio at numbers 1 and 3 Woodsley Road seen towards the centre. Woodsley Road continues in ascending order to the right. Pictured in April 1959. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
On the left edge of this view is the side of the Park Hotel at number 82 Hyde Park Road with number 80 seen towards the centre which has a sign above the door which says 'Lightweight Cycle Builders, enamelling, dust proofing, shotblasting'. Spring Grove runs to the right edge. Included in the Burley slum clearance and redevelopment programme. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Shops on Hyde Park Road pictured in March 1959. Towards the left is a gents saloon, mens hairdressers at number 52, business of Arthur Fountian. In the centre is a grocers and Continental Food Store at number 50 with D. Carter's Homecraft Stores at number 48. Leeds Grand Mosque now stands on this site. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Haycock's Grocers on Queen's Road pictured in July 1956. Howden Place is on the left and Howden Street on the right. Adverts for Nulon Hand Cream and Kraft Cheese Slices are visible. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net