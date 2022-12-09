News you can trust since 1890
Leeds in the 1940s: Memories of the area known as Bank

These photos turn the spotlight on a lesser known area of Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
4 minutes ago

Bank is an area of the city that time erased, that appears to have disappeared off the map and removed from the memory of Leeds residents. It was a very poor deprived slum area of the city in the 1800s the vast majority of which was reduced to rubble as part of slum clearance. These photos capture a decade in time - the 1940s and bring to life a different era in the city's rich history. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories of Bank in Leeds during the 1940s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

East Street roundabout looking North in November 1945. An elevated view showing traffic using the roundabout. In the distance are Quarry Hill Flats.

Damage to the Marsh Lane Goods Station in after suffering a direct bomb hit during World War II air raids. Pictured in September 1940.

The north side of Marsh Lane looking at Marsh Lane tenements in December 1945. Hudson and Co. Ltd, (timber merchants), can just be seen on the right.

