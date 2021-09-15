Leeds in September 1999 - 16 stories making the news

It wasn't. It was destined for America. Artist Kevin Harlow from Kirkstall, who studied fine art at the old Leeds Polytechnic in the 1970's, had created the piece 'Head Waitress', a pun on the traditional practice of serving a pig's head with an apple in it, for a private collector in the United States. This was Leeds in September 1999, a month which saw your YEP being the talk of Leeds after unveiling a new-look. The newspaper, providing news you can trust since 1890, boasted a new 'bath size' format after changing from a broadsheet to a tabloid. READ MORE: 22 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1999 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in Sept 1999
Shoppers at the White Rose Centre came across actress Liz Wild bringing to life the YEP's new look 'bath size' ad campaign. Pictured, from left, are Sally and July Porritt, Donna Whitehead and Darren Hughes.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Leeds in Sept 1999
Former Coldstream Guards drill instructor turned Leeds Amateur Operatic Society actor Roy Walker gets fellow cast members Janet Page (left) and Nadia Murrell in shape ahead of staging The Musical Years.
Photo: Steve Riding
3. Leeds in Sept 1999
North Leeds Cricket Club U-13s were celebrating after being crowned Airedale & Wharfedale U-13s League champions. They are pictured with manager Roger Jackson.
Photo: Peter Langford
4. Leeds in Sept 1999
Staff at Leeds Central Library empty the shelves as part of a temporary move to Leeds Town Hall during refurbishment work.
Photo: Mark Bickerdike