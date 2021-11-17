Leeds in November 2003 - 14 stories making the news

The paper's Half and Half Appeal, which benefits St Gemma's and Wheatfield's Hospices, reached the £2 million mark in November 2003. It was also a month which featured wedding bells for a Leeds Rhinos legend as well as the opening of an extreme sports centre and a primary school in the city. Enjoy these photo memories charting 30 days in the life of your city. READ MORE: 14 photos to take you back to Beeston in 2003 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook