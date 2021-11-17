Leeds in November 2003 - 14 stories making the news

The paper's Half and Half Appeal, which benefits St Gemma's and Wheatfield's Hospices, reached the £2 million mark in November 2003. It was also a month which featured wedding bells for a Leeds Rhinos legend as well as the opening of an extreme sports centre and a primary school in the city. Enjoy these photo memories charting 30 days in the life of your city. READ MORE: 14 photos to take you back to Beeston in 2003 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in November 2003
Actor Ricky Tomlinson gives a talk to fans before signing copies of his new book at Waterstones.
Photo: Mark Bickerdike
2. Leeds in November 2003
Leeds Abbey Dash 10K race woman's winner Tracy Morris from Valley Striders makes her way to the finish line.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Leeds in November 2003
Lincoln Green was being redeveloped by Groundwork Leeds. Pictured is designer Kate Stephens with Hilary Benn MP (left) and Coun Keith Wakefield, leader of Leeds City Council on the land in Roxby Close.
Photo: Mel Hulme
4. Leeds in November 2003
Author Barbara Taylor Bradford with one of her novels at the opening of Armley Library and One Stop Centre.
Photo: Mel Hulme