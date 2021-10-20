14 photos to take you back to Beeston in 2003

2003 will be remembered for 12 months of ups and downs for locals in LS11. Newly-installed speed humps on Tempest Road were driving some locals to distraction while pupils and parents were unhappy about plans to close a primary school. On a more positive note an up and coming pop star showcased her talents while two brothers were a step closer to becoming professional footballers in Brazil. Prime Minister Tony Blair also stopped off in the community to listen to local people talk about the issues that mattered to them. READ MORE: 31 photo memories of Beeston in the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook