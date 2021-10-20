Enjoy these photo memories from around Beeston in 2003. PIC: Mark Bickerdike
Enjoy these photo memories from around Beeston in 2003. PIC: Mark Bickerdike

14 photos to take you back to Beeston in 2003

These photos rewind to the early 2000s to celebrate a year in the life of Beeston and its residents.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 1:41 pm

2003 will be remembered for 12 months of ups and downs for locals in LS11. Newly-installed speed humps on Tempest Road were driving some locals to distraction while pupils and parents were unhappy about plans to close a primary school. On a more positive note an up and coming pop star showcased her talents while two brothers were a step closer to becoming professional footballers in Brazil. Prime Minister Tony Blair also stopped off in the community to listen to local people talk about the issues that mattered to them. READ MORE: 31 photo memories of Beeston in the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Beeston in 2003

Pop singer Alexia was at Hugh Gaitskell Primary School in Beeston to perform her new single.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales

2. Beeston in 2003

Speed humps on Tempest Road were causing problems to residents including Christine Ward and Eddie Myers.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales

3. Beeston in 2003

PC Neil Bottomley (left) and PC Paul Morris are pictured with seven month old Aishah Hussain who they rescued from a house fire in Beeston.

Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales

4. Beeston in 2003

Prime Minister Tony Blair took part in a question and answer session during his visit to Beeston's Two Willows Community Centre in February 2003.

Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
BeestonTony BlairLeeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 5