Leeds in November 2001 - 12 stories making the news

He was the pool playing dog who was giving regulars at Yew Tree pub in East End Park a run for their money in November 2001. It was also a month which left many cyclists confused on York Road. Elsewhere a community was on the march over the proposed closure of a primary school. Enjoy these photo memories from 30 days in the life of your city.
A confused cyclist on what could be Britain's shortest cycle lane found on York Road.
Photo: Tony Johnson
Demonstrators walked from Chapeltown to Millennium Square in protest over the proposed closure of Leopold Primary School.
Photo: Tony Johnson
Status Quo performed at the Duchess in Leeds. Pictured are Rick Parfitt (left) and Francis Rossi playing a hit.
Photo: Charles Knight
This car was fished out of Grimes Dyke in LS14 as part of a blitz on abandoned stolen vehicles.
Photo: Gerard Binks