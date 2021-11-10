Leeds in November 2001 - 12 stories making the news

He was the pool playing dog who was giving regulars at Yew Tree pub in East End Park a run for their money in November 2001. It was also a month which left many cyclists confused on York Road. Elsewhere a community was on the march over the proposed closure of a primary school. Enjoy these photo memories from 30 days in the life of your city. READ MORE: 23 Leeds city centre nightspots you visited in the early 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook