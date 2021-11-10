Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds in November 2001. PIC: Tony Johnson
Leeds in November 2001 - 12 stories making the news

Do you remember Mucky?

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 4:45 am

He was the pool playing dog who was giving regulars at Yew Tree pub in East End Park a run for their money in November 2001. It was also a month which left many cyclists confused on York Road. Elsewhere a community was on the march over the proposed closure of a primary school. Enjoy these photo memories from 30 days in the life of your city. READ MORE: 23 Leeds city centre nightspots you visited in the early 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in November 2001

A confused cyclist on what could be Britain's shortest cycle lane found on York Road.

Photo: Tony Johnson

2. Leeds in November 2001

Demonstrators walked from Chapeltown to Millennium Square in protest over the proposed closure of Leopold Primary School.

Photo: Tony Johnson

3. Leeds in November 2001

Status Quo performed at the Duchess in Leeds. Pictured are Rick Parfitt (left) and Francis Rossi playing a hit.

Photo: Charles Knight

4. Leeds in November 2001

This car was fished out of Grimes Dyke in LS14 as part of a blitz on abandoned stolen vehicles.

Photo: Gerard Binks

