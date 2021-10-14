Enjoy these photos of the Leeds nightspots you (probably) visited in the early 2000s. PIC: Peter Thacker
23 Leeds city centre nightspots you visited in the early 2000s

These Leeds nightspots from the early 2000s are sure to evoke happy, if not hazy, memories for a generation of revellers.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 11:52 am
Updated Thursday, 14th October 2021, 11:55 am

Back in the day a good night out meant a few drinks at home or down at the local, a taxi or bus into 'town' and then a merry-go-round of bars before heading to a nightclub until the early hours. It was then a takeaway for those with the munchies before hopping in to taxi or catching the night rider bus home . Reminisce and remember these nightspots from back in the day, some are still with us in new guises while others vanished into the mists of time. READ MORE: 26 Leeds publicans you may remember from the early 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Brannigans

Brannigans on Vicar Lane was a haunt to go and get completely blathered rather than pop in for a couple. They packed people in like sardines - which makes for a very sweaty time.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

2. Becketts Bank

Becketts Bank on Park Row screamed chain pub from the moment you walked in. But who cared? It was a cheap round back in the day. Pictured are managers husband and wife team Phil and Paula Buckley in January 2001.

Photo: Claire Lim

3. Yates's Wine Lodge

Everyone bobbed in here - Yates's on Boar Lane - for a few, right?

Photo: PA

4. Heaven & Hell

Heaven & Hell within the Grand Arcade became a magnet for partygoers and students. Remember stumbling out after a good night back in the day?

Photo: Emma Nichols

