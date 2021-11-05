Leeds in November 1997 - 16 stories making the news

Kirkstall Fire Station which was built in 1972 was demolished with a plan to replace it with a new one. This was November 1997, a month which saw a city come together to remember the fallen and enjoy the city centre Christmas lights switch on. It featured training for more than 50 Santas at Asda's HQ in Leeds city centre before they went on work in the retailer's stores. READ MORE: 16 photos of Leeds Kirkgate Market stalls and traders from the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
With a Chelsea Pensioner and war veteran looking on, The Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Leeds, Coun Mrs Linda Middleton and Mrs Kathleen Thompson, pay their respects at the war memorial in the Garden of Rest.
Photo: Peter Thacker
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in November 1997. PIC: Charles Knight
Photo: Charles Knight
The spectacular light show and fireworks at the turning on of the Leeds Lights by Rolf Harris.
This is Leeds Schools FA Under 11s "A" team. Pictured, back from left, Andrew Findleton, David Walls, Gavin Huxall, Ben Carss, Tom Annal, Shaun Stevenson, Andrew Murphy, Paris Thompson. Front: Micah Richards, Erik Seed, Richard Batley, Christopher Pacevitch, Andrew Bennett, Daryl Boland.
Photo: Roy Fox