Leeds in March 1998: Memories from a month a city was smiling

Teams involved with grassroots sport across Leeds were celebrating success, while others were fundraising with smiles on their faces. Elsewhere a new restaurant at the Leeds General Infirmary was hoping to put a smile on the face of diners thanks to its culinary creations. This was Leeds in March 1998, a month which also featured the cast of Emmerdale get behind a charity appeal. Enjoy these photo memories charting 31 days in the life of your city at the back end of the 1990s. READ MORE: Leeds in March 1997 - Photo memories from a month of protest LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook