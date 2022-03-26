Leeds in March 1998: Memories from a month a city was smiling

Teams involved with grassroots sport across Leeds were celebrating success, while others were fundraising with smiles on their faces. Elsewhere a new restaurant at the Leeds General Infirmary was hoping to put a smile on the face of diners thanks to its culinary creations. This was Leeds in March 1998, a month which also featured the cast of Emmerdale get behind a charity appeal. Enjoy these photo memories charting 31 days in the life of your city at the back end of the 1990s. READ MORE: Leeds in March 1997 - Photo memories from a month of protest LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Members of the U-18s netball team at Allerton High School. Pictured, from left, is Katy Chance, Emily Hepburn, Sarah Moore, Jill Matcalf, Lisa Wright, Kelly Rhodes, Marie Maw and Laura Ellis, with teacher Janet Sammon.
Photo: Mark Bickerdike
This is Nags Head who were celebrating after winning the Leeds Sunday League Presidents Cup.
Photo: Steve Riding
MD foods chief David Salkeld relaxes with his company's award-winning soft drink Gulp at the headquarters on Kirkstall Road.
Scouts from the 8th South Leeds (Carlton Group) during a visit to the Comet Customer Service Centre in Leeds. The firm was sponsoring the Scout Electronics Badge. Pictured, from left, is Holly Peters, Chris Brown, Vikki Patterson and quality assurance manager Stewart Price.
Photo: Justin Lloyd