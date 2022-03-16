Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in March 1997. PIC:
Leeds in March 1997: Photo memories from a month of protest

It was the month staff at a much loved Leeds coach operator issued a no-nonsense message in public to their employers.

Wallace Arnold employees were unhappy over proposals to merge the firm which in its heyday employed close on 1,000 staff and operated more than 200 coaches each day with rival operator Shearings. 'Keep Wallace Arnold in Leeds' read the banners as they protested ahead of a meeting of directors at the firm's Geldard Road base. This was Leeds in March 1997, a month which also featured protests over a plan to build a Morrisons store at Kirkstall and victory for campaigners in the battle to save free bus passes for the blind in Leeds. Enjoy these photo memories charting 31 days in the life of your Leeds. READ MORE: How Leeds holiday coach operator Wallace Arnold made travel dreams come true LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Financial director Richard Bell walks into a company meeting past angry staff at Geldard Road.

A security alert brought rail services at Leeds City Station to a standstill.

The doors open at the White Rose Shopping Centre for the first time.

Diggers rip up the pitch of the former Bramley RL with the ground set to be developed for housing.

