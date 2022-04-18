17 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1997

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1997. PIC: Bruce Greer
It was a year the winds of change blew in to a city ready to embrace change.

Leeds felt like a city on the up throughout 1997. City folk had with money to spend with city centre shops enjoying a renaissance and the new concept of 'personal shopping' at Harvey Nichols proving an intriguing opportunity. Sandwiches went upmarket as Pret a Manger opened a city centre store while fitness fans received a boost with the launch of the new Esporta Health and Fitness Club in Cookridge.

The swimming pool at the new Esporta Health and Fitness Club at Cookridge Hall in September 1997.

Work nears completion in the hospital entrance hall at Leeds General Infirmary's new £90 million wing.

Paul Baptiste of the Personal Shopping section at Harvey Nichols in November 1997.

The new Pret a Manger opened on Bond Street in November 1997. Pictured is Yorkshire cricketer Darren Gough trying out sandwiches.

