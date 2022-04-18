17 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1997

Leeds felt like a city on the up throughout 1997. City folk had with money to spend with city centre shops enjoying a renaissance and the new concept of 'personal shopping' at Harvey Nichols proving an intriguing opportunity. Sandwiches went upmarket as Pret a Manger opened a city centre store while fitness fans received a boost with the launch of the new Esporta Health and Fitness Club in Cookridge. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 16 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook