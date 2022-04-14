Leeds in April 1998: When your city raised a glass to a rat and a parrot

The new Rat and Parrot pub opened opposite the Merrion Centre attracting a new generation of revellers. This was April 1998, a month which also featured SEX (bet that has caught your attention!) high on the news agenda thanks to the opening of the Ann Summers store on Lands Lane. Elsewhere a celebrity chef visited the city while Leeds United lent their support to the launch of a new anti-racism video. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 30 days in the life of your city at the back end of the 1990s. READ MORE: Leeds in April 1997 - Memories from a month of handbags and gladrags LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook