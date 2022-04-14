Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in April 1998. PIC: Dan Oxtoby
Leeds in April 1998: When your city raised a glass to a rat and a parrot

It was the month drinkers in Leeds raised a glass to the city centre's latest watering hole.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 4:45 am

The new Rat and Parrot pub opened opposite the Merrion Centre attracting a new generation of revellers. This was April 1998, a month which also featured SEX (bet that has caught your attention!) high on the news agenda thanks to the opening of the Ann Summers store on Lands Lane. Elsewhere a celebrity chef visited the city while Leeds United lent their support to the launch of a new anti-racism video. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 30 days in the life of your city at the back end of the 1990s. READ MORE: Leeds in April 1997 - Memories from a month of handbags and gladrags LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in April 1998

Jacqueline Gold at the new Ann Summers shop on Lands Lane.

2. Leeds in April 1998

Team members of West Leeds RUFC train before their Tetley's Bitter Vase Final at Twickenham.

Photo: James Hardisty

3. Leeds in April 1998

Sensei Carl Herbert with the members of the Ken Toh Kai Karate Club in Leeds. The group took part in the North East Open Championships, winning a host of trophies.

4. Leeds in April 1998

Leeds United chairman Peter Ridsdale tests his footballing skills after presenting a cheque for £7,000 to Holbeck Youth Club. He is pictured with, from left, Gareth Robinson, Robert Kitchingman, Matthew Allotey and Benjy Baker.

Photo: Mel Hulme

