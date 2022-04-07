Leeds in April 1997: Memories from a month of handbags and gladrags

Vivienne Westwood was in Leeds to open her boutique in the city centre's Victoria Arcade. This was April 1997, a month The Leeds Tapestry was on show at the Royal Armouries, a mascot married his sweetheart and armed robbers targeted a city centre jewellers. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcasing 30 days in the life of your city. READ MORE: 21 famous faces who went to school in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in April 1997
Weetwood Primary welcomed The Deputy Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress, Coun Paul Paley and his wife Diane, who officially opened the new extensions and school. They are pictured with Year 2 pupils.
2. Leeds in April 1997
Testing the burners at Harewood House ahead of a Balloons and Kites Festival. Pictured, from left, are Ian Mcleod and David Farrer then Pete Dalby.
Photo: Graham Lindley
3. Leeds in April 1997
Do you eat here back in the day? Chinese restaurant The Dragon on Gower Street.
Photo: Richard Hainsworth
4. Leeds in April 1997
Yarnbury RU are pictured with the Aire-Wharfe Cup after beating Phoenix in the final.