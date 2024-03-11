This photo shows a policeman in front of the wreckage of a train full of holidaymakers bound for Scarborough which collided with a diesel engine and was derailed on Lower Briggate rail bridge. The tragedy claimed the life of one man with three others injured. This was Leeds in 1961, a year which featured the end of an era with the final performance at the Empire Theatre, success for Leeds RL and workers enjoying a well earned tea break. These photos are mainly a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook