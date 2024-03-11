This photo shows a policeman in front of the wreckage of a train full of holidaymakers bound for Scarborough which collided with a diesel engine and was derailed on Lower Briggate rail bridge. The tragedy claimed the life of one man with three others injured. This was Leeds in 1961, a year which featured the end of an era with the final performance at the Empire Theatre, success for Leeds RL and workers enjoying a well earned tea break. These photos are mainly a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
September 1961 and machinists take a tea break at Joseph May and son (Leeds Ltd) clothing manufacturers on Whitehall Road. The firm began in 1859 and became a producer of ready to wear mens clothing under the brand name 'Maenson' Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
A cricket match in progress on The Green at Seacroft in 1961 supported by spectators seated on wooden benches. The view is from York Road across the Green to properties including the Cricketers' Arms public house (a large white-rendered building, left of centre). On the right, the old Seacroft Grange County Primary School is visible. Photo: YPN
January 1961 and on the left of this view is a small one-storey shop building on Grove Terrace in Little London. This was the business of William Oxley and Son Ltd, cotton manufacturers. This company was based in Ashton-Under-Lyme near Manchester. A car is parked on Back Grove Terrace. Newton Terrace is visible in the background. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
The Town Hall with the Municipal Buildings to the right in November 1961. In the foreground policemen can be seen leaving the central police station in the Municipal Buildings to go on duty for the visit of the Duke of Edinburgh to Leeds Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
The Royal George Hotel at the corner of Bruce Street and Wellington Road in Wortley with a smoke room to the left and vaults to the right. The landlord at this time was William P. A. Prendergast. This building was demolished as part of slum clearance plans. Pictured in June 1961. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
