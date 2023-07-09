These evocative photos showcase a year in the life of Leeds city centre at the dawn of a new decade.
1. Leeds in 1950
Bond Street, showing Powolny's Restaurant in the centre. The entrance to the restaurant has an awning, with a six sided clock above. The large neon sign "Powolny's" stretches across numbers 4 and 5 on the first floor. Number 4 is Martina, gown specialist, with displays of dresses in the windows. To the left of Powolney's entrance, a florist, to the right,Tetley, tobacco service. At number 6 on the right is Pearson & Denham, photographic material dealers. At the far left is a sign for Polly's Bar. The building has unusual decorative balconies at roof level below the gable ends, and shallow bay windows with curved glass above the entrance. In the foreground, a motorcycle and sidecar combination, and the rear of a Triumph convertible car. Pictured in June 1950. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1950
A view of British Waterways basin at Dock Street showing barges tied up to wet dock under a large building. On the dockside is a loaded lorry, barrels and packing cases. There is a crane with a chain on each side of the dock. Pictured in September 1950. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1950
A view of warehouse belonging to British Waterways on Dock Street showing canal running through large building. On the dockside are lots of packing cases, bales and barrels. Pictured in September 1950. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1950
A view of British Waterways warehouse seen from River Aire in September 1950. The building is a large eight storey building with an enclosed hoist mechanism on the top floor. Each floor has a door and a balcony from which goods could be raised or lowered. There are more warehouse buildings to the right along the riverside. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net