Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Leeds in 1946: How your city moved on from the horrors of war

It was the year your city tried to move on from the horrors of the Second World War.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Air raid shelters on City Square, which for years had represented a daily reminder of the clear and present threat of bombings raids by the Nazi German Luftwaffe were demolished. This was 1946, a year in which a city and its residents came back out from the shadows and tried to look to the future. These 18 photos celebrate the year in the life of your city. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The Leeds Blitz – Nine air raids which brought death and devastation LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1946.

1. Leeds in 1946

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1946. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The demolition of air raid shelters on City Square in August 1946. Onlookers observe the situation. Standard Buildings with Barclays Bank local head office, Standard Life Assurance and British General Insurance are visible in the background.

2. Leeds in 1946

The demolition of air raid shelters on City Square in August 1946. Onlookers observe the situation. Standard Buildings with Barclays Bank local head office, Standard Life Assurance and British General Insurance are visible in the background. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The Globe Hotel on Back Rockingham Street in June 1946.

3. Leeds in 1946

The Globe Hotel on Back Rockingham Street in June 1946. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Leeds Marble and Heating Works on Woodhouse Lane at the corner with Rockingham Street in August 1946.

4. Leeds in 1946

Leeds Marble and Heating Works on Woodhouse Lane at the corner with Rockingham Street in August 1946. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsThe Secret Library Leeds