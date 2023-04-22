These photos take you back to Leeds at the back end of the 1920s.
They focus on 1929, a year which saw the city score a hole-in-one as golf's greatest players headed to Leeds to play in the Ryder Cup – the first time it was hosted in Europe. It was also a 12 months which featured the official opening of Leeds Central Library after reorganisation. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
1. Leeds in 1929
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1929. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1929
The official opening of Leeds Central Library after reorganisation. Photo: YPN
3. Leeds in 1929
Rival players assemble for the presentation after the Ryder Cup at Moortown Golf Club in Alwoodley in April 1929 - the first time it was played in Europe. It was the biggest golf tournament ever to have been played on British soil at the time, and attracted record crowds of around 15,000. Photo: YEP
4. Leeds in 1929
Lady Beck is on the left, the view is looking towards Lady Lane in June 1929. To the right are the rear views of houses which were St Peter's Court. St Peter's Street can just be seen on the right edge. The Marquis of Granby public house was situated at the corner of the two roads (not in view). A group of men are sitting on the wall. In the foreground is a slab bridge over the beck which connected Millgarth Street (to the left) to Wray's Yard (right, which is here blocked off by a wooden fence). Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net