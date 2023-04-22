4 . Leeds in 1929

Lady Beck is on the left, the view is looking towards Lady Lane in June 1929. To the right are the rear views of houses which were St Peter's Court. St Peter's Street can just be seen on the right edge. The Marquis of Granby public house was situated at the corner of the two roads (not in view). A group of men are sitting on the wall. In the foreground is a slab bridge over the beck which connected Millgarth Street (to the left) to Wray's Yard (right, which is here blocked off by a wooden fence). Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net