These charming photos take you back to Leeds in 1913.
St James Street looking north in August 1913. On the left at number 74a is St James tavern with the empty premises of Charles Thomas, former dining rooms at 72. Oxford hand laundry (prop: Mrs Porritt) can be seen to centre of photograph at 72. Children stand on cobbled road. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A postcard with a postmark of August 21, 1913 showing buildings of Leeds University on University Road. The university's origins lie in 1874 when a textile college was opened on Cookridge Street with 24 students. The site shown here was acquired in 1877 and the buildings designed by Alfred Waterhouse began with the Clothworkers Court on the left. In 1878 the college became known as the Yorkshire College and it merged with the Medical School in 1884. An engineering department was added in 1886. The Great Hall, seen in the centre, was opened in October 1894. On April 1904 a Royal Charter was signed creating Leeds University. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Looking north along Back Portland Crescent near the south entrance to St. James' Square in September 1913. Grates can be seen over cellar windows on the left of the narrow, cobbled street. A man and other blurred figures are visible. Yards with outside toilets are on the right. Washing hangs up and streetlamps can be seen. The area is now the site for Civic Hall. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
South Carnaby Street, looking south-east towards Cankerwell Lane in August 1913. Intersection of streets, houses of various sizes and styles. Left side, garden walls and fences with trees and shrubs. On right, groups of children posing on wall, dressed in period style. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net