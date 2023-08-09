2 . Leeds in 1913

A postcard with a postmark of August 21, 1913 showing buildings of Leeds University on University Road. The university's origins lie in 1874 when a textile college was opened on Cookridge Street with 24 students. The site shown here was acquired in 1877 and the buildings designed by Alfred Waterhouse began with the Clothworkers Court on the left. In 1878 the college became known as the Yorkshire College and it merged with the Medical School in 1884. An engineering department was added in 1886. The Great Hall, seen in the centre, was opened in October 1894. On April 1904 a Royal Charter was signed creating Leeds University. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net