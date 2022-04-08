Smile for the camera! PIC: Bruce Rollinson
Leeds Grammar: 1,400 faces on school photo from the 1990s

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 8th April 2022, 4:45 am

Pupils and staff at Leeds Grammar School, all 1,400 of them, lined up for the last school photograph in April 1997. It was taken before the school moved to its new premises at Alwoodley Gates on Harrogate Road. Earlier that same month Prime Minister John Major had visited the school where he chatted to pupils and staff. Your YEP was invited to take photos at both occasions. READ MORE: 25 photo memories from Moortown in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

It was a military operation to get all the pupils in place.

Two pupils enjoy a chat ahead of the click of the lens.

A microphone is used to get everyone in place ahead of the photo.

