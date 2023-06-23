It was the year a city came together in a celebration of civic spirit and pride.
Leeds Civic Week was held in September 1928 to take pride in their communities and to celebrate achievements made in industry, education and public services. The week incorporated a city-wide programme of events including young people's rallies, open days at industrial premises, schools and colleges and municipal departments, and processions through the city centre. This gallery showcases photos from Leeds Civic Week as well as other aspects of life across the city during the year. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1928 with a focus on Civic Week. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
View looks from Albion Street onto a richly decorated Guildford Street. On the left is the Leeds and Holbeck Building Society with the Liverpool Victoria Insurance Offices and the Chocolate Bar beneath on the right. Banners and bunting are draped across the street along with the flags of many European countries. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A view looks across City Square towards Wellington Street, the Majestic Cinema and the General Post Office in September 1928. The Square is thronged with people taking part in Civic Week celebrations and has been decorated with lawns, flowers, and small trees. During the week, City Square was host to daily concerts by the Leeds City Police Band. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
This view looks across a garland-strewn Boar Lane towards Boots the Chemists and the Griffin Hotel. Pedestrians line the street while overhead are streamers and bunting with a crown as the centrepiece. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net