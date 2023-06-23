Leeds Civic Week was held in September 1928 to take pride in their communities and to celebrate achievements made in industry, education and public services. The week incorporated a city-wide programme of events including young people's rallies, open days at industrial premises, schools and colleges and municipal departments, and processions through the city centre. This gallery showcases photos from Leeds Civic Week as well as other aspects of life across the city during the year. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Amazing pictures show life in Leeds during the 1920s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALAGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook