Leeds city centre nostalgia: Fab photo memories of Briggate and the tram

These tram-tastic photo memories point in the same direction of travel.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 12th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 14:06 BST

They showcase life on the trams trundling along the tracks on Briggate in Leeds city centre during the heyday of the mode of transport until the last time they ran at the end of the1950s. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.

A number 10 tram to Compton Road is visible in this view looking north onto Briggate in November 1949.

2. Briggate and the tram

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view looking north from Boar Lane in April 1951. At the bottom left can be seen Saxone Shoes and a parade of shops. On the right is Walker & Hall, silversmiths. There are several trams in view. A police box is visible in the centre of the road.

3. Briggate and the tram

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Trams make their way down New Briggate in December 1951.

4. Briggate and the tram

Photo: YPN

The original queueing barriers for the trams pictured in 1928. The stone buildings are roofed over for the comfort of people awaiting trams. Above the entrance is a sign indicating the stop for Harehills. The tram on the right is a number 8 en route to Guiseley.

5. Briggate and the tram

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Workmen removing tramlines at the junction of Boar Lane, left, and Briggate, right. Taken sometime in the late 1950s or early 1960s.

6. Briggate and the tram

Photo: Briggate and the tram

