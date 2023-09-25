Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Rishi Sunak considering inheritance tax cut
Braverman ‘fully backs’ armed police after officer charged with murder
Usher set to headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Marcus Rashford involved in car crash after United win over Burnley
Lib Dem women’s group banned from promoting event over trans views

Leeds city centre nostalgia: 15 photos take you back to 1998

He was the bushy bearded busker who sang with a collecting tin outside Marks & Spencer.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 25th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

Danny Freeman became a familiar face to thousands of city centre shoppers and office workers. Your Yorkshire Evening Post took this photo of him one lunchtime in 1998 as he continued to raise money for goods causes. It is one of 15 showcasing life across Leeds city centre during that year. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds city centre pubs LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Danny Freeman. PIC: Justin Lloyd

1. Leeds city centre in 1998

Danny Freeman. PIC: Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Photo Sales
Traditional horse power returned to Vicar Lane to celebrate the fourth anniversary of Tetley's Brewery Wharf in April 1998.

2. Leeds city centre in 1998

Traditional horse power returned to Vicar Lane to celebrate the fourth anniversary of Tetley's Brewery Wharf in April 1998. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Leeds businessmen, Richard Bell, left, and Sean Hicks, look to the ground before their charity abseil down the Royal and Sun Alliance building in April 1998.

3. Leeds city centre in 1998

Leeds businessmen, Richard Bell, left, and Sean Hicks, look to the ground before their charity abseil down the Royal and Sun Alliance building in April 1998. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Breewery bosses called time on the Tap & Spile pub. Pictured is publican Ralph Hartley.

4. Leeds city centre in 1998

Breewery bosses called time on the Tap & Spile pub. Pictured is publican Ralph Hartley. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsMarks & SpencerMemoriesYorkshire Evening PostDanny Freeman