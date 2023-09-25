Leeds city centre nostalgia: 15 photos take you back to 1998
He was the bushy bearded busker who sang with a collecting tin outside Marks & Spencer.
Danny Freeman became a familiar face to thousands of city centre shoppers and office workers. Your Yorkshire Evening Post took this photo of him one lunchtime in 1998 as he continued to raise money for goods causes. It is one of 15 showcasing life across Leeds city centre during that year. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds city centre pubs LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1 / 4