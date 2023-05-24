Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds city centre memories: What remains of Vicar Lane Bus Station

All aboard to enjoy a nostalgia trip down memory lane.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 24th May 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 11:10 BST

This video report showcases what remains of a city centre landmark which boasts special place in the hearts of generations of bus passengers.

Vicar Lane Bus Station opened in the mid-1930s and was operated by West Yorkshire Road Car Company Ltd.

It was known to locals as the Red Bus Station and served mainly routes to the Yorkshire coast and to outlying towns such as Otley and Wetherby.

Enjoy a video report on the former Vicar Lane Bus Station.Enjoy a video report on the former Vicar Lane Bus Station.
The bus station was next door to the Hellenic coffee lounge and by the junction with Lady Lane with Leeds & Holbeck Building Society on the other side.

It closed on March 31, 1990, when all bus services were transferred to the Central Bus Station.

Our readers have been reminiscing about the station in the Leeds Retro facebook group.

"Used to catch the bus to Keighley and then a bus to Oxenhope to visit my sister and husband from there," recalled David Hart while Ian Long remembers: "Used it a lot going visiting relatives in Barwick-in-Elmet and Aberford.”

The former Vicar Lane Bus Station pictured in October 1980The former Vicar Lane Bus Station pictured in October 1980
