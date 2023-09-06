Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds city centre memories: Vicar Lane in focus

These wonderful photos take you on a nostalgia trip down Vicar Lane through the decades.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 6th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

They showcase the very best of the city centre street familiar to generations of people. Shops, pubs and landmarks dotted along the route are all featured as well as stories which were making the news headlines back in the day. READ MORE: 26 Leeds shops you visited during the 1980s from the city centre to the suburbs LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Do you remember these shops? Pictured in September 1975.

1. Vicar Lane memories

Do you remember these shops? Pictured in September 1975. Photo: YPN

Do you remember the 'pedestrians cross here' gantries which dominated during the 1970s? This photo, from September 1975, was taken between the Willis Ludlow store and the north entrance to Kirkgate Market.

2. Vicar Lane memories

Do you remember the 'pedestrians cross here' gantries which dominated during the 1970s? This photo, from September 1975, was taken between the Willis Ludlow store and the north entrance to Kirkgate Market. Photo: YPN

Do you remember March - the tailor of credit? Gilpins restaurant is pictured above in this photo from September 1975.

3. Vicar Lane memories

Do you remember March - the tailor of credit? Gilpins restaurant is pictured above in this photo from September 1975. Photo: YPN

Did you enjoy a meal at Wimpy back in the day or buy a pram from Sillers? Pictured in July 1974.

4. Vicar Lane memories

Did you enjoy a meal at Wimpy back in the day or buy a pram from Sillers? Pictured in July 1974. Photo: YPN

