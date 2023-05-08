1. Vicar Lane Bus Station
Do you remember Vicar Lane Bus Station? Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Vicar Lane Bus Station
It was known to locals as the Red Bus Station and served mainly routes to the Yorkshire coast and to outlying towns such as Otley and Wetherby. Towards the left of the photo, from circa 1970 to 1973 is the ABC cinema. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Vicar Lane Bus Station
YEP readers have been reminiscing about the station, pictured here in 1978. "Used to catch the bus to Keighley and then a bus to Oxenhope to visit my sister and husband from there," recalled David Hart while Ian Long remembers: "Used it a lot going visiting relatives in Barwick-in-Elmet and Aberford." Photo: YPN
4. Vicar Lane Bus Station
The bus station pictured in October 1980. The junction with Lady Lane can be seen on the right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Vicar Lane Bus Station
Buses can be seen in the picture as well as several people, some with umbrellas in this photo from October 1980. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Vicar Lane Bus Station
A view looking north along Vicar Lane showing the bus station in the centre. On the right is the Leeds & Holbeck Building Society next to the junction with Lady Lane. It is a wet day and several people can be seen with umbrellas. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net