These wonderful photos celebrate a year in the life of Leeds city centre at the back end of the 1930s.
Wellington Street, New Briggate, Eastgate and are all featured in this wonderful gallery which turns the spotlight on the heart of Leeds in 1937. Charity is in focus thanks to the Salvation Army Hostel which has always boasted a long tradition of working with the homeless in the city. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Leeds in 1938 – 17 photo gems celebrate a year in the life of your city LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds city centre in 1937
Wellington Street in August 1937. From the left, is no.72 James Hare woollen warehouse, no.68A Ellis Noble, barber also newsagents kiosk. London and North Eastern Railway Office (LNER) occupies centre of block, no.64. John Allix was office manager. No.62, business of Henry Warner suitcase maker. James P Sherwood yeast supplier was at no.60. These properties still exist. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds city centre in 1937
Salvation Army Hostel, painted sign on wall reads 'The Salvation Army Mens Home'. A projecting sign over the doorway states 'The Salvation Army Hostel for Men. Good Beds and Food'. The Salvation Army has a long tradition of working with the homeless. Next, premises of J. Marsland and Sons Ltd., Wellington Street Saw Mills. Sign board reads 'Timber Merchants. Packing Case and Rolling Board Makers, Flooring, Matching, Spouting, Shelving and Moulds'. Junction to right is Skinner Street. Pictured in August 1937. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre in 1937
The shop premises of Fred Groves, tobacconist, on New Briggate. A large number of signs for tobacco are in view. Over the shop an electric sign for Essolube oil. Empire Virginia Cigarettes on the window with Players. Pictured in September 1937. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre in 1937
Merrion Street Rest Garden, opened in 1933, a gift to the city from Thomas Wade's Charity. A sundial can be seen in the garden. St. Johns Church, built by John Harrison acts as a boundary to the garden. Pictured in September 1937. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net