2 . Leeds city centre in 1937

Salvation Army Hostel, painted sign on wall reads 'The Salvation Army Mens Home'. A projecting sign over the doorway states 'The Salvation Army Hostel for Men. Good Beds and Food'. The Salvation Army has a long tradition of working with the homeless. Next, premises of J. Marsland and Sons Ltd., Wellington Street Saw Mills. Sign board reads 'Timber Merchants. Packing Case and Rolling Board Makers, Flooring, Matching, Spouting, Shelving and Moulds'. Junction to right is Skinner Street. Pictured in August 1937. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net