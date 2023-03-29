It’s a moment capturing a city centre scene frozen in time.
This photo was taken at 8.25am on Briggate on Wednesday, March 16, 1938. Shops dominate the street scene with tram stops and steps leading down to lavatories also in focus. Several people walk past the camera as a tram passes by with a horse and cart visible loaded with wooden barrels. It is one of 20 images celebrating a year in the life of Leeds and its residents at the back end of the 1930s. It was a 12 months which featured work completed on Central Bus Station. These images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds in 1938. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Partially constructed bus station looking towards the junction of Duke Street with York Street in March 1938. The building visible on the left is Unecol House occupied by the United Yeast Company. The Lloyds Arms public house can be seen on right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The Roundhouse on Wellington Road in June 1938. It was built for the Leeds and Thirsk Railway Company which later amalgamated with the Leeds and Selby and the York and North Midland to become the North Eastern Railway. In use by 1847 the roundhouse was designed with a single entrance track with 20 stabling bays radiating around a central turntable measuring approximately 12.75 metres (42'6") in diameter. Of the locomotives built at the roundhouse only one survives, the Areolite which was built and stabled here in 1851 by Kitson's of Leeds. It is presently housed at the National Railway Museum in York. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Briggate in March 1938. Shops in focus include Manfield and Sons, boot and shoe makers. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net