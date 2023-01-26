News you can trust since 1890
Leeds shops: 10 Briggate stores locals want to see return including Woolworths and Littlewoods

They are the shopping jewels which once sparkled on Briggate.

By Andrew Hutchinson
2 minutes ago

And they will be remembered by generations of shoppers who headed for the stores in search of a bargain or two back in the day. These photos take you down memory lane to remember the shops and stores which have gone but have certainly not been forgotten. Which would you most like to see make a return? READ MORE: 28 Leeds city centre shops you visited in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Briggate shops

Enjoy these photo memories of the shops locals would like to see return to Briggate. PIC: Mark Bickerdike

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

2. Littlewoods

A much loved high street store pictured in October 1984.

Photo: YPN

3. Top Shop

Early morning shoppers queue to be the first to get their hands on the new Kate Moss collection at Top Shop in 2007. The store closed in 2021.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

4. Borders

Borders is remember with fondness by a generation of book-worms. Closed down in 2009.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

