Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds restaurants in the 1980s. How many do you remember?

29 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the 1980s

These photo memories are sure to leave a generation of foodies licking their lips.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 6:00 am

They showcase the city's booming dining scene throughout the 1980s, a decade which in restaurants across Leeds catered for all tastes and budgets. They were run by a renegade band of chefs and entrepreneurs who dared to push the boundaries and challenge people's eating habits

1. Manfred's

Do you remember Manfred's on Wellington Street? Pictured is owner Manfred Zenner pictured in September 1981.

2. Flying Pizza

July 1983 and the Flying Pizza on Street Lane at Roundhay was the place to eat and be seen. Early sittings tended to be a family affair. Go later and you were almost bound to queue with the smarter set.

3. Salvo's Coconut Grove

Do you remember Salvo's Coconut Grove on Lower Merrion Street in the city centre? This photo was taken in November 1987.

4. Maxi's

Maxi's restaurant on Bingley Street - pictured in November 1989 - built up a loyal following and customer base.

