Leeds city centre in the 1930s: Shops, cinemas and pubs in focus

Shops, cinemas and pubs are all in focus as well as well as well known landmarks in LS1. It proved to be a decade of progress and change with the Civic Hall opened by George V, the BBC opening Broadcasting House on Woodhouse Lane and the take off of commercial flights from Leeds Bradford Airport. These photos are published courtesy of Mr. K. S. Wheelan, The Thoresby Society as well as photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.