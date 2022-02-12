Enjoy these photos from around Leeds city centre in the 1930s. PIC: Mr. K. S. Wheelan
Leeds city centre in the 1930s: Shops, cinemas and pubs in focus

These fantastic photos showcasing the beating heart of Leeds city centre during the 1930s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 4:45 am

Shops, cinemas and pubs are all in focus as well as well as well known landmarks in LS1. It proved to be a decade of progress and change with the Civic Hall opened by George V, the BBC opening Broadcasting House on Woodhouse Lane and the take off of commercial flights from Leeds Bradford Airport. These photos are published courtesy of Mr. K. S. Wheelan, The Thoresby Society as well as photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Beeston in the 1930s: From fish and chips to Dewsbury Road LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. 1930s Leeds city centre

The war memorial on City Square. It was later moved to the Garden of Rest on The Headrow for the opening in October 1937. PIC: The Thoresby Society

Photo: The Thoresby Society

2. 1930s Leeds city centre

Shops on New Market Street in January 1938. From the left is Hepworth's, Timpson's, Weaver To Wearer Ltd, R.S. Boulton Ltd tobacconist, W.A. Homburg theatrical outfitter (upper floor), Gallons Limited grocers, All British Wallpaper Store, Abraham Altham tea merchants. Also Althams Tourist Office and railway and steamship company on the upper floor.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. 1930s Leeds city centre

A man stands on the corner of The Headrow and Park Row selling newspapers in January 1936.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. 1930s Leeds city centre

Three Legs pub on The Headrow in November 1937. The landlady at the time was Beatrice Grant.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

