What do you get if you cross a famous Coronation Street actress and a photo booth?
One of 21 photo memories charting a year in the life of Leeds city centre at the dawn of a new millennium. These wonderful photos, plucked from the YEP archive, take you back to 2001, a year which featured a well known restauranteur in trouble with council chiefs, demonstrations and protests, world record attempts as well as arts and culture high on the news agenda. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 2001
Yorkshire stars visited Reflect, an exhibition at The Light,, to have their pictures taken for a children's charity. Pictured is actress Liz Dawn needing help to operate the photo booth. Photo: Dan Oxtoby
2. Leeds city centre in 2001
Gilda Porcelli who runs the Pasta Romagna restaurant was given a warning letter from Leeds City Council for singing and playing music too loud, which the authority claimed was disturbing passers-by. Pictured in November 2001. Photo: Dan Oxtoby
3. Leeds city centre in 2001
Members of the public limber up before attempting to break the world record for fitting as many people as they can in a Smart car parked in Briggate in July 2001. The current record stood at 15 which was not broken but only matched. Photo: Claire Lim
4. Leeds city centre in 2001
Pearshape Performance brought the sound and look of The Beatles to the city centre for the Rhythms of the City in August 2001. Photo: Tony Johnson