This London-type taxi came into service at the end of the 1940s boasting a high body and cut away luggage compartment which was claimed would be help customers make it immediately recognisable.. It was an attribute which was hoped at the time would reduce 'dead' mileage. It is one of 12 photo gems showcasing a year in the life of Leeds city centre in 1949. Landmarks and streets featured include the Civic Hall and Town Hall as well as The Headrow, Vicar Lane and Wade Lane. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.