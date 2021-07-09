Enjoy these bird's eye photos of Leeds from 1997. PIC: Peter Thacker

Spot the Leeds landmarks from these bird's eye city centre photos

Enjoy this high flying tour of Leeds city centre which takes you back to the late 1990s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 9th July 2021, 6:00 am

These photos capture a rarely-seen bird's eye view of the city and its landmarks in 1997. They were taken at a time when parts of the Leeds city centre loop road were being created. How many landmarks can you spot? READ MORE: 21 photo memories of Leeds city centre in 1998 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds from the air

Woodhouse Lane looking down Albion Street.

Photo: Peter Thacker

2. Leeds from the air

The law courts and older section of Leeds General Infirmary are featured in this photo.

Photo: Peter Thacker

3. Leeds from the air

Boar Lane from City Square looking towards Briggate and the Corn Exchange after the short length of Duncan Street.

Photo: Peter Thacker

4. Leeds from the air

City Square is centre of this photo which looks towards the south of the city.

