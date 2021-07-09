Spot the Leeds landmarks from these bird's eye city centre photos
Enjoy this high flying tour of Leeds city centre which takes you back to the late 1990s.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 6:00 am
These photos capture a rarely-seen bird's eye view of the city and its landmarks in 1997. They were taken at a time when parts of the Leeds city centre loop road were being created. How many landmarks can you spot? READ MORE: 21 photo memories of Leeds city centre in 1998 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
