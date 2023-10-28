4 . Memories of waiters and waitresses

This is waiter Mark Kirby who had shown a winning way with both the public and professionals in February 1987. He was a hit with customers at the Majestic Hotel where he had been promoted to junior head waiter before judges made him a finalist in the Young Waiter of the Year competition. He was born in Harrogate and attended the local Ashville College. He then trained at Scarborough Technical College, joined the Majestic Hotel in 1983, and then left two years later to travel around Europe. He returned five months later. Photo: YPN